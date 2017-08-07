Ronald L. “Ronnie” Burns, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Burns was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 9, 1942, son of the late Wayne Burns and the late Eula Hawkins Burns. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Jerry Burns. Prior to retirement, Mr. Burns worked for 36 years for Georgia Kraft and Temple Inland. He was a member of Life Church, the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F.&A.M., and the Scottish Rite. Mr. Burns was a devoted family man and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Doylene Dunn Burns, to whom he was married on May 27, 1967; a daughter, Misty Burns McCarley, Rome; two grandchildren, Noah Burns and Madeline McCarley; a brother, Sammy Burns, Myrtle Beach, SC; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Wilburn Clonts and the Rev. Greg Cater officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F.&A.M. conducting Masonic Rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Active: Sammy Burns, Matt Harris, Gary Cole, Dewayne Clonts, Gerald Dunn and Dale Swann. Honorary: Noah Burns and Hunter Cole.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in Ronnie’s memory to Life Church, 3 Central Plaza, Ste. 358, Rome, GA 30161 or at www.lcrome.com.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.