Rome Woman Steals Car, Commits Hit and Run

Audrey Denise Ferguson, 35 of Rome, was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly stole a car and committed a hit and run on Wilkerson Road.

Police said that Ferguson stole a 1993 Toyota Camry from a man on Blacks Bluff Road back on March 28, 2017.

Reports went on to say that Ferguson eventually crossed the southbound lane and struck several objects in the yard of a woman. She then left the scene without notifying the owner.

Ferguson is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of the accident and driving without a license.