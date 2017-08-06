Rome Men Found with Drugs and Gun During Traffic Stop

Two Rome men, Jeremy Joshua Winston, 31, and Gregory Gordon, 38, was arrested on Friday on a variety of charges including drug possession and theft.

Reports said that a search of a vehicle at a location on Martha Berry Blvd uncovered 8.5 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, two boxes of baggies and a Glock pistol under the driver’s seat.

Both are charged with two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Winston is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.