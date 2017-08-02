Rome Man Jailed on Thefts and Card Fraud

Jonathan David Williams, 36 of Rome, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly stole a wallet from a home on Chulio Road and then proceeded to use a bank card at the East Rome Wal-Mart.

Reports stated that Williams was recorded attempting to use the stolen bank card at the Red Box at Wal-Mart back on January 4, 2017.

Police added that the stolen wallet contained a driver’s license, a Visa Card, a Mastercard and $20 in cash.

Williams is charged with theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.