Rome Man Holds Woman Hostage with “intent to rape”

Dennis Marvin Morris, 59 of Rome, was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of holding a 33 year-old woman against her will and then threatened to rape her.

Reports stated that Morris “confined the victim to his home and would not let her leave, with the intent to rape”.

The victim said that she was choked out to the point of unconsciousness because she would not have have with the suspect.

The incident occurred at 906 North 5th Avenue.

Morris is charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.