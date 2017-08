Samuel Marvin Johnson, 39 of Cedartown, was arrested on Thursday after being charged with felony shoplifting from Wal-Mart in Rome.

Reports stated that Johnson went into the East Rome Wal-Mart back on July 3, 2017 and walked out of the store with $927.49 worth of merchandise.

Police said that Johnson stole a television, a sound bar, several watches and toilet paper.

Johnson is charged with felony shoplifting.