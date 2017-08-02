Polk school board member Hal Floyd resigns

With the 2017-2018 school year just around the corner, the Polk County Board of Education will short one member. Hal Floyd, one of the newer members of the board, submitted his resignation at Tuesday’s school board meeting in Cedartown. Floyd will be stepping down from his District 6 seat.

Floyd cited a change that was made in the Department of Education’s definition of immediate family as it relates to nepotism as the reason of his resignation.

Floyd’s daughter-in-law had recently been appointed by the board to the position of Assistant Principal at Rockmart Middle School, effective on July 19. Hal Floyd abstained from the vote.

However, the new policy states that he cannot serve the board while an “immediate family member” is in possession of an administrator position in the school system.

Hal Floyd said in his statement that the board had not been made aware of the policy change and that the responsibility to make them aware was that of the superintendent.

He said of former superintendent William Hunter, Hal Floyd said “for reason known only to him, all evidence of having received that ruling was either destroyed or has disappeared.”

Floyd stated that he was grateful for all the support of the community members, including the teachers, faculty, administrators, and various other employees of the PSD. He said that it was an honor to serve.

It is not known what the process of filling the open seat will be but Floyd’s statement mentioned a special election to be held in November.