Polk County Drug Task Force Racks Up 65 arrests, seizures of weapons, currency and vehicles

Since January, the Polk County Drug Task Forcehas been responsible for making 65 arrests and conducting 132 surveillance operations.

In addition, nine weapons have been seized along with $11,590 worth of currency as a direct result of drug task force operations, according to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome,who also serves as the public information officer for the task force.

Comprised of seven law enforcement officers, Newsome said members of the drug task force are trained rigorously in order to protect the citizens of the county and its respective municipalities. “These officers have had intensive training in areas of search and seizure, search warrants, surveillance operations, interviews and interrogations and highway drug interdiction.”

So far this year, the drug task force has been asked to assist local law agencies a total of 48 times. “Let’s say a patrolman from the Cedartown Police Department pulls over a motorist and some sort of drug infraction is suspected. That officer can request an agency assist, and the drug task force will respond to that officer’s call for assistance. That is a great example of teamwork,” Newsome said.

The drug task force has been active since 2013. Just last week, six arrests were made at several locations across the county by the task force.

Complete statistics (Jan. 1 through July) are as follows:

Arrests-65; Search warrants-22; Seized vehicles-1; Seized weapons-9; Surveillance operations-132; Seized currency-$11,590.19; Agency assists-48.

Anyone with drug-related information is encouraged to come forward and share the information by calling the task force at 678-901-4644 or via email at pcdtf@polkga.org. All information will be held in confidence and all issues the public has will be taken seriously.