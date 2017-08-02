Over $1000 Dollars Stolen from Local Woman’s “Secret Stash”

Jennifer Blevins of Summerville called police to report that $1500 dollars had been stolen from her laundry basket. Blevins claims to have been saving the money in a ziploc bag and hiding it in the laundry basket in order to pay a roofing company that had recently worked for her. Reports claim that Blevins first noticed the money was missing on the 27th but had last seen the money on the 25th. Blevins states that the roofers had not been present at the residence on the 25th or the 26th but were present on the 27th.

While Blevins has not accused the roofers of theft outright, two members of the company are listed as suspects. Blevins stated that she had originally waited to file a report with the police in hopes that the money would turn back up. However, after two days, she could wait no longer.

The incident is still under investigation.