One week away from Ridge Ferry Films Outdoor Event

Come out to Ridge Ferry Films and enjoy a free outdoor movie hosted by Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Heritage Auto Group and Parker Fibernet. Ridge Ferry Park will open at 6pm that day for food and fun! The movie will begin at sundown.

Some activities include an interactive area of vehicles that are similar to those that are in the movie. “We are happy to say that with the help of the community, we are able to have a good number of “characters” that will be making an appearance at our event.” says Sarah Grimes, event coordinator. Bill Elliott’s race car will be representing Lightning McQueen, Rome Fire Department truck as Red, a tow truck from Loyd’s Rome Towing as Tow Mater, and many more characters! Check out our Facebook event, to know which characters will make an appearance.

We will also be having other fun activities such as inflatables sponsored by Hi-Tech Signs and Specialties, Flip Table, face painting and a photo-booth. Food trucks such as Don Neo, Kona Ice, Ray and Dee’s Concessions, and Three Rivers BBQ will be on-site so dinner will not be an issue.

For live updates about our event, visit Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/rfprd/ or website https://www.rfpra.com/ridgeferryfilms.

Ridge Ferry Films will have another screening on Saturday, September 23rd. The movie that will be playing is yet to be announced, but check out our website to find out as the day gets closer. To become a supporting sponsor for future screenings, contact Sarah Grimes at grimess@floydcountyga.org.