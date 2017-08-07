Ms. Annie Prince Smith, “Granny”, age 95, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017, in a Rockmart healthcare facility.

Ms. Smith was born in Forney, Alabama on March 12, 1922, daughter of the late Andy Prince and the late Forney Jacobs Prince. She was also preceded in death by a son, James Smith. She was employed by Pet Bakery for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Marshall Smith and his wife, Brenda, Silver Creek, and Bobby Smith, Lindale; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Smith and his wife, Wanda, Joey Smith, Jamie Bailey and her husband, Rodney, Rhonda Smith and her husband, Andy, Lori Hann and her husband, Chris, Carey Cothran and her husband, Roger, and Crystal Purdy and her husband, Ronnie; 16 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 7, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Sisson officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until the service time. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Jimmy Smith, Joey Smith, Rodney Bailey, Sean Smith, Chris Hann and Andy Smith.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.