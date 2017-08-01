Mrs. Sally Sue Barber Cook, 77, of Cedartown

Mrs. Sally Sue Barber Cook age, 77, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away at her residence on Monday morning, July 31, 2017.

Mrs. Cook was born on July 3, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Lee Herman Barber, Sr. and Julia Jones Barber. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lee Barber, Roy Barber and Gene Barber; her sisters, Iva Lee Hudgins, Louise Gentry and Margaret McRoberts. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and a member of the Dugdown Baptist Church for twenty years. Sue loved the Lord and served Him faithfully.

Sue Cook is survived by her husband of sixty years, Max Cook; her daughters, Julia & Billy Durham and Debra & Jeff Atkins; her son, Clint & Tamera Cook; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her brothers & sisters in law, Floyd & Diane Barber, Donald & Nellie Barber and Sam & Velma Barber and sister Nelle Burford. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The Funeral Service for Mrs. Sue Cook will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dugdown Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in the Dugdown Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Cook will lie in state at the Church from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.

The Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, August 1, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Floyd, Ricky Weaver, Bo Cook, Caleb Williams, Billy Durham and Jeff Atkins.

For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sally Sue Barber Cook.