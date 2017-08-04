Mrs. Mary Edna Hammond, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Hammond was born in Cherokee County, AL on March 23, 1932, daughter of the late James Aubrey Bishop and the late Lois Ophelia Hinton Bishop. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, James Wallace Bishop, Tommy Aiken Bishop, and Jerry Wayne Bishop, and by a sister, Martha Eileen “Pat” Bishop. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Hammond was in the retail industry working at Belk in the River Bend Mall and for a while at Mount Berry Square Mall. She was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Perry Ray “P.R.” Hammond, to whom she was married on October 27, 1957; 2 daughters, Joni Hammond, Rome, GA, and Treva Bennett and her husband Trevor, Clarkesville GA; a grandson, Elijah Bennett, Clarkesville, GA; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mrs. Hammond will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at 2:00 PM Georgia time at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Forney, AL with Barry Henderson officiating. At the other times, the family may be contacted at the respective residences.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.