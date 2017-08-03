Mahala Odessa Abernathy Taylor, 88, of Cartersville, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
Mrs. Glenn W. Taylor was born December 5, 1928, in Cobb County. She was the daughter of John and Darley Abernathy.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church.
Survivors include her three children, Jane Taylor Twilling (Mike), Bruce Taylor (Patti), and Lloyd Taylor (Angie). She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, Julie Dial Elliott (Matt; Patrick, Meredith), Ryan Dial (Kristin; Hunter), Rose Taylor Jones (Brant; Ben, Anna, Abigail, Adeline), Lloyd Taylor (Melina; Bonnie, Colt, Max), John Taylor (Emily; Mary Elizabeth), Scott Taylor (Claire; Charlotte, Shepherd, Mae), Daniel Taylor (Courtney; Lucy Jo, Jackson), Kate Taylor Clayton (John), Luke Taylor (Tonya; Caroline), Hannah Taylor Clabough (Jon; Nate, Hala, Weldon), Rachel Taylor Strickland (Jeremy), Grace Taylor Stewart (Ric), and Ruth Taylor Richir (Devon).
Also surviving are five of Mrs. Taylor’s brothers, Silas Abernathy, Wayne Abernathy, Phillip Abernathy, Earl Abernathy, and Jimmy Abernathy.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Taylor, an infant granddaughter, three brothers, and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3rd at the Owen Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Will Martin officiating. A private interment will be held at the Taylor Family Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests no flowers. Cards of condolence will be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church, 280 Old Dallas Road SW, Cartersville, GA 30120.
The family will receive friends at Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville on Wednesday, August 2nd from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Please Visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA has charge of the arrangements.
