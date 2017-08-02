Mrs. Carolyn Ann Hampton, 72, of Cloudland

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Hampton age 72, of Cloudland, GA passed away Tuesday- August 1, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Hampton was born April 19, 1945 in LaFayette, GA to the late Clyde and Gussy Woody Hollingsworth. She was retired from Shaw industries and attended LaFayette Revival Center.

She was preceded in death by her son; Ricky Hampton, grandson; David Guffey, and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Hampton is survived by her loving husband; Claude “Hoyt” Hampton, son; Terry Hampton, daughters; Lisa Hampton, Barbara Hampton, Brenda Guffey, and Linda (Randy) Erwin, sister; Virginia “Polly” Ragan, grandchildren, Carrie Patty, Kayla (Kevin) Hartline, Levi Smith, Christy Downey, Steven (Brittney) Downey and great-grandchildren, D.J. Etchison, Karson Hartline, Sierra Downey, Anthony Downey, Brayden Downey.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hampton will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday at the chapel of Mason Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Minter officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Brian Bishop, Kenneth Bates, Max Tucker, Randy Erwin, Kevin Hartline, and Larry Wilson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be J.R. Dawson, Wayne Wilson, Anthony Downy, and Randy Patty.

Mrs. Hampton will be in state at the Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m