Mrs. Bertha Inez Kight, age 97, of Euharlee, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at a Centre, Alabama healthcare facility.

Mrs. Kight was born in Cherokee County, Alabama on April 2, 1920, daughter of the late John Thomas Floyd and the late Lillie Ethel Ellenburg Floyd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Ed Kight, and by three sisters, Ollie Mae Dodd, Della Eugenia Robertson and Ola Faye Floyd. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Kight worked for over 50 years for Dillinger Inc.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Touchstone and her husband, Randall, Euharlee; a granddaughter, Angela Szeremeta, Milton, GA; a grandson, Eric Touchstone, Marietta, GA; three great grandsons; nieces and nephews.

Memorial graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 10am at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mr. Howard Touchstone will officiate.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.