Mrs. Barbara Faye Worley Gray, 80, of Rome

Mrs. Barbara Faye Worley Gray, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Gray was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 15, 1936, daughter of the late Roscoe T. Worley and the late Mary Davis Worley. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was currently attending the Rome church. She enjoyed being with her family and serving the church.

Survivors include her husband, Artie Luther Gray, to whom she was married on April 3, 1955; a son, Rodney Lester Gray and his wife, Lisa, Marietta; a daughter, Melinda Faye Gresham and her husband, Doug, Rome; two grandchildren, Ben Gresham, Rome, and Josh Gresham and his wife, Rebecca, Cartersville; three great grandchildren, Avarie Gresham, Rome, Wyatt Gresham, Rome, and Amelia Gresham, Cartersville.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Minister Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 2pm until the service time. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: Tony Walker, Herman Brock, Terry Maynard, Josh Gresham, Ben Gresham, Lee Warren and Bob Hunt.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.