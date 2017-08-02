Mr. Leonard Eugene Fair, age 85, of Lindale, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 1, 2017, at Mt. Berry Hospice.

Mr. Fair was born in Murray County, GA on February 9, 1932, son of the late Thomas C. and Lucille Hall Fair. He was also preceded in death by a son, David Len Fair, and by 5 half-sisters and 5 half-brothers. Mr. Fair served in the Georgia National Guard for several years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years with West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co. in Lindale. Mr. Fair was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale, the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M., the Rome Shrine Club, Yaarab Temple, and Scottish Rite of Atlanta. He was also a member of the Quarter Century Club.

Survivors include his wife, the former Virginia Smith, to whom he was married on December 20, 1952; 2 brothers-in-law, D. D. Smith, Smiths, AL, and Larry Smith, and his wife, Nancy, Warner Robins, GA; step brother-in-law, Donald Wilson, and his wife, Pat, Marietta; special cousins, the family of the late Clyde Britton of Dalton; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Private interment will follow later in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 10am until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mt. Berry Hospice, 4300 Martha Berry Highway, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.