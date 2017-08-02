Mr. Jack Bamard Burchett, age 83, of Rome, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017, in a local health care facility.

Mr. Burchett was born in Plainville, GA on June 2, 1934, son of the late Robert Wesley Burchett and the late Martha Louise Crews Tinlin. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Edna Brown, and by a brother, Robert Thomas Burchett, Sr. He enlisted in the United States Army and served as a combat infantryman during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio for 22 years.

He leaves behind 2 sons, Michael (Mike) Burchett, Augusta, and Mitchell Burchett, Woodstock; a sister, Martha L. Pallay, Youngstown, Ohio; a brother, Raymond B. Burchett, Rome; 2 granddaughters, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held in Rome, Georgia.

