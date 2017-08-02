Mr. Dale Davis, 69, of Aragon

Mr. Dale Davis, age 69, of Aragon, GA passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at his residence.

He was born in Rome, GA on October 4, 1947, a son of Stewart Robert (Buck) Davis and Frances Smallwood Davis. Mr. Davis lived the greater part of his life in Polk County and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. He loved his family and had a special love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Davis spent many of his working years at Lockheed Martin where he retired. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his father, Buck Davis; son, Michael Davis; four brothers: Robert Davis, Hershel Davis, Herbert Davis and Benny Davis; and by one sister Betty Sue Davis.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Carolyn Davis of Aragon, to whom he was married on December 24, 1965; two children: Sandra Burnley and her husband Donnie, Rockmart and David Davis and his wife Becky, Dallas; six grandchildren: Ashley Carter and her husband Jon, Allison Burnley, Aaron Davis, Adam Davis, Anna Davis and Avery Davis; four great grandchildren: Riley Carter, Brynn Carter, Lylah Carter and Lilly McCurry; mother, Frances Davis, Aragon; two sisters: Jean Arp, Aragon and Tammy Davis, Rockmart; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside funeral and interment services will be held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 11:00 am at Aragon Cemetery with his son, Mr. David Davis delivering the eulogy.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 9 pm at Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home.

The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Dale Davis.