Mr. Boyd Lee Carnes, 54 of Cedartown

Mr. Boyd Lee Carnes, age 54 of Cedartown, passed away on July 31, 2017. He was born on September 20, 1962 in Cedartown. He was the son of the late W.B. Carnes and Margaret Allen Carnes.

Mr. Carnes is survived by his sister, Janet Morris; brothers, Bunyan Carnes and Bobby Carnes and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Carnes is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruby Anderson.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Boyd Lee Carnes will be conducted on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at three o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Sammy Pointer and Rev. Randy Meeker officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Austin Dentmon, Tyler Swindall, Glenn Hamrick, Jimmy Hopkins, Joshua Morris, Nathan Womack; and honorary pallbearer, Jeffrey Hopkins.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Boyd Lee Carnes.