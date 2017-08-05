Man Found with Drugs After Attempting to Run over Rome Man

Jason Edward Reed, 37 of Chickamauga, was arrested in Rome Friday after he allegedly attempted to run over a 49 year-old man on Calhoun Road.

Reports said that after being pulled over Reed was found to be driving while taking heroin.

Authorities added that Reed also prevented authorities from performing their duties.

A search of the vehicle also resulted in police finding methamphetamine.

Reed is charged with battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, aggravated assault, obstruction of police, DUI, reckless driving without insurance and driving a vehicle on a suspended license.