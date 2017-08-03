Kingston Woman Found with Drugs while Trespassing

Julie Henderson Corn, 43 of Kingston, was arrested this week after she was allegedly found with drugs after being accused of trespassing on a property she had been told to leave from.

Reports said that Corn was found at the Eastland Court apartments after being told to leave three times in the past two weeks.

While being taken into custody police said that they found two different prescription medications that were not in their original container. She was also found with a key to a home at the apartment complex that she did not have permission to have.

Corn is charged with criminal trespass, and two counts each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drugs not in original container.