Houston “Dougan” Farmer, 86, of Rome

Houston “Dougan” Farmer, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday morning, July 31, 2017, at Floyd Hospital in the Heyman Hospice Unit.

Dougan was born December 31, 1930, in Floyd County, the son of the late Jess and Lillian Abernathy Farmer. He was preceded in death by a brother, J. L. Farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Hoff Farmer, whom he married on November 25, 1962; sons, Houston, Jr. (Tracy) of Chattanooga, and Michael “Ted” Farmer (Jennifer); one grandson Michael Brandon Farmer; five step-grandchildren; one sister Dora Mae Hall.

Mr. Farmer served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by the City of Rome for 42 years from which he retired as Director of the Street Department in 1991.

Dougan was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He belonged to Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113.

Running was one of his favorite activities for years and he participated in numerous 5K races. He also liked gardening, traveling and NASCAR.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held following cremation.

The family can be reached at home.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Houston “Dougan” Farmer