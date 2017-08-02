Homefield Advantage – The Northwest Georgia Textile League

The Bartow History Museum welcomes Heather Shores on Tuesday, August 8, who will discuss the history of baseball in the Northwest Georgia and the creation of the Northwest Georgia Textile League.

This league was formed by seven textile mills in the Floyd, Polk, and Bartow County areas and played on a competitive level from the 1920s through the 1940s. The lecture will begin at noon. Participants are encouraged while at the museum to tour Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America, a traveling Smithsonian exhibition, which will be open through September 9, 2017. For more information on this and other museum programs, call 770-387-2774 or visit our website at www.BartowHistoryMuseum.org.