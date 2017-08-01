Governor Ivy Awards Almost $1.8 Million in Grant Money to ALEA (The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded almost $1.8 million in grant funding to help the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency enforce traffic safety laws and provide training as well as provide important upgrades in equipment

The six grants will support increased enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws, a driver license appeals program, a training program and a case management system as well as help the agency obtain new equipment.

“Whether through enforcing traffic safety laws or providing important training to local law enforcement agencies or providing vital statewide case management systems, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s goal is to ensure public safety and save lives,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support ALEA with these grants that will help them continue important programs and initiatives that keep our residents safe.”

Ivey awarded the following grants:

$800,000 to provide overtime pay throughout the year to conduct checkpoints and enforce speeding, seatbelt and impaired driving laws during busy travel periods and special enforcement campaigns including “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

$400,000 to fund impaired driving enforcement in locations shown to have a high number of alcohol violations and crashes, known as “hot spots.”

$367,567 to continue the Drug Recognition Expert program which provides specialized training to help state and local law enforcement officers differentiate between various drug classifications and mental disorders when interviewing criminal suspects.

$100,000 to fund the purchase and installation of a hoist system for an ALEA helicopter. Officials say it will help improve operational capabilities for the safety of the ports of Guntersville and Mobile.

$70,909 to fund a software system for regional drug task forces that allows users to manage various aspects of cases involving drugs and violent crimes.

$35,000 to continue the Driver License Suspension Appeals program. Funds will help cover travel and related costs for staff from ALEA’s legal unit to represent the state in cases in all 67 counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic & Community Affairs will administer those grants from funds made available by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The work that the men and women of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency do every day saves lives across Alabama, and these grants will help the agency continue to ensure public safety across our state” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in supporting the agency’s essential and important work.”

