Georgia School for the Deaf Participating in the National School Lunch Program

Georgia School for the Deaf is participating in the National School Lunch Program Special Assistance Provision for Free Meal Reimbursement in School Year 2017. Through Provision 2, a school district or a single school may offer meals at no charge to all students. Continued participation in this provision eliminates the procedure of distributing and processing free and reduced price meal applications each school year.

By participating in the Community Eligibility Provision and eliminating the need for meal applications, Georgia School for the Deaf will reduce administrative and printing costs. Families also benefit from the elimination of completing and submitting meal applications.

Children need healthy meals to learn. Georgia School for the Deaf offers healthy meals every school day at no charge to your child(ren). Our food service receives support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs. We receive federal reimbursement for every student meal served based on additional money for meals served to children from households with income at or below the amounts on the Income Chart.

The following schools will be participating in this special provision and provide meals at no charge to children:

Georgia School for the Deaf

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.