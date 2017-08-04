Georgia Power Marketplace Marks One-Year Anniversary

This summer marks the one-year anniversary of Georgia Power Marketplace , Georgia Power’s innovative direct-to-consumer website featuring the most popular energy saving and smart home products. Since its launch in 2016, more than 35,000 products have been sold through the Marketplace ranging from smart thermostats to LED lighting. The website is a single, convenient online portal and streamlines the rebate process through integration with customers’ Georgia Power accounts.

The site has experienced exponential growth since last year’s launch and currently features more than 65 different products. The most popular products on the Marketplace during the site’s first year have been Smart and Wi-Fi Thermostats. In addition to adding new products regularly, Georgia Power Marketplace frequently hosts sales and limited-time-only deals, helping online shoppers save even more.

“The response to Georgia Power Marketplace from our customers, as well as non-customers across the country, has been overwhelmingly positive the past 12 months,” said Randy Young, products and services director for Georgia Power. “The Marketplace is just one of the ways that we’re working to connect with our customers in new ways and make it easier for them to save money and energy every day.”

Making the right technology and energy choices is simple on Georgia Power Marketplace with live chat and customer support for online shoppers, as well as buyers’ guides for a variety of products that can help customers determine which one is right for them. Free shipping is also available for orders over $49.

In addition to the Georgia Power Marketplace, the company offers customers convenient and valuable energy saving tools and resources online atGeorgiaPower.com/save, including hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. Additionally, step- by-step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer energy savers are easy to find on Georgia Power’s YouTube Channel.