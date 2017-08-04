Georgia Drug Task Force Finds Success In Northwest Georgia

The Georgia Drug Task Force had its attention focused on North Georgia this past week, specifically the Chattooga County area.

While there were no major arrests mad within Chattooga County, neighboring Counties were not so fortunate. Over 1,000 marijuana plants were found and confiscated near Head River. The Lookout Mountain Drug task force helped the state task force in searching and obtaining the illegal plants. As of now, there are no suspects in regards to who was growing the plants.

There were also a number of plants found across the border of Dade County. Doyle Willburn, of Wells Road,was arrested in connection to these plants. Willburn, a convicted felon, was also found with a significant number of weapons in his possession.

Sheriff Mark Schrader reports that there were no large scale growing operations discovered in Chattooga County. However, a small amount of marijuana was found in an undisclosed area. The state is seeking warrants in order to pursue the investigation of this area. As more is discovered, police forces will make the information readily available to the public.