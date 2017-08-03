Gaylesville Man Arrested After Attempting To Elude Officers In Cedar Bluff

A Gaylesville man was arrested after attempting to elude officers during a driver’s license checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 9 north and County Road 189 in Cedar Bluff on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Investigator Josh Summerford, Sgt. Sheldon Estes attempted to stop 36 year old Jammie Randall Clifton during the checkpoint when he fled up Highway 9 toward Cedar Bluff. During the pursuit Clifton reportedly threw at least two objects out of the window of the vehicle.

Sgt. Estes was finally able to get the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of Betty Ann’s in Cedar Bluff with the assistance of Sheriff’s Office investigators and Cedar Bluff Police Chief Steve Walden and Investigator Chris Oneal.

Clifton was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center at 2:00 charged with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

He is being held on a $1,500 bond.

From WEIS Radio