Floyd County Schools to delay dismissal on August 21

On August 21, 2017, parts of the southeastern United States will experience a total solar eclipse during the afternoon hours. Floyd County Schools (FCS) will delay school dismissal that day by approximately 30 minutes to help ensure the safe viewing of the eclipse and a safe dismissal of students. A total solar eclipse means that Earth, the sun, and the moon, which all orbit in space in predictable paths, will align. The moon will move between the sun and Earth blocking the light of the sun. Thus, the moon will cast a shadow on Earth. Here in Floyd County, we will experience a blockage of the Sun much of the afternoon with the maximum blockage occurring around 2:34 p.m.

All schools will begin at the regular time. Since dismissal for FCS students begins shortly after 3 p.m. the district feels a 30-minute dismissal delay would allow for better supervision of students during the eclipse. NASA has issued guidelines for watching the eclipse that advise that children should be carefully supervised when using solar filters to view the eclipse.

“This will be a historic event!”, says Dr. John Jackson, FCS Superintendent. “In addition to addressing safety concerns associated with the eclipse, the delay will provide more time for us to make this a special educational event for our students, allowing us to organize a variety of safe activities related to this meteorological phenomenon.”

Thank you in advance for your cooperation on August 21st. We kindly ask that parents please refrain from checking out students during the heightened part of the eclipse between 2 and 3 p.m. when teachers and staff may be engaged with students in safe viewing opportunities.