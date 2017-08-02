Danielle Brewer named head coach for Shorter University Softball

Shorter University is pleased to announcewill become head coach of women’s softball.

“Danielle is a solid coach who is ready and excited for the challenge to be head coach of softball,” said Shorter’s interim Athletic Director Aaron Kelton . “She will continue the great success the softball program has had for many years.”

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless said, “We look forward to the leadership Coach Brewer will provide to our softball program and the impact she will have on the young women on her team both on and off the field as she lives out Shorter’s motto of Transforming Lives through Christ.”

Brewer joined Shorter’s softball coaching staff in 2016 as an assistant coach. A native of Orlando, Fla., she made her collegiate start at Pensacola State College before finishing out her career at the University of Central Florida; where she graduated with a degree in Sports and Exercise Science. While at UCF, Brewer was named an NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete Award recipient and was a member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

Brewer began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Auburn University; during which, she was a part of Auburn’s historic run to the Women’s College World Series and runner-up finish in 2016. While at Auburn, Brewer completed her Master of Education in Physical Activity and Health, graduating in May 2016.

“I am extremely grateful and blessed to be having this opportunity at Shorter University to be the head softball coach,” Brewer said. “I can’t wait to take on this new challenge. Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters – Colossians 3:23.”