City Clerk Receives 10 Year Sentence After Stealing Thousands Of Dollars From The City Of Kingston

Michelle Jones, former city clerk of Kingston, pleaded guilty to over 80 counts of theft this past week. She was given a ten year sentence that includes 9 years of probation. In addition to her jail and probation time, Jones must pay the city of Kingston $30,656. She is also not allowed to have any personal or professional contact with city officials. The GBI began the investigation in 2012 after receiving a request from the city’s chief of police. Reports say that Jones stole over $30,000 dollars from the city. It was discovered that she had been stealing money on a monthly basis in amounts ranging from $42 to $1,900. In an ironic twist, Jones was originally hired to replace former city clerk, Samantha Silvers who was arrested in 2010 for stealing over $60,000 dollars from the city.

