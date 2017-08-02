Chattooga Deputy Still on Leave After Suspect Shooting Incident

Sheriff Mark Schrader that the deputy that shot an Atlanta man last month remains on administrative leave due to the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Devon Ward, 19, was at a residence near Highland Avenue earlier this July when Deputy Caine Railey and Summerville Police approached a domicile. According to reports, Ward ran from police. Railey later caught up with Ward and a struggle ensued. According to reports, Ward managed to gain control of Railey’s weapon. Railey was able to retrieve his weapon and then shot Ward in the stomach.

Ward was transported to a Chattanooga Hospital.

The GBI has interviewed Ward but are continuing the investigation further. Railey will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion the GBI’s investigation.