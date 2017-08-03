Braves Legend Ralph Garr to Make Appearance in Rome

The Rome Braves announce the Atlanta Braves legend Ralph Garr will make an appearance at State Mutual Stadium on Friday August 4th. Garr works in Player Development for the Braves and serves as the SE Texas Area Supervisor.

“We are so glad to have Ralph with us in Rome for our annual Retro Night,” says Rome General manager Michael Dunn. “Ralph is a Braves legend and I know fans will want to meet him and reminisce a little about the early days of the franchise. He’s a true gentleman and a great ambassador for the Braves.”

Garr played for twelve years in the major leagues, eight of them in Atlanta and batted .300 or better five times during his career. In 1974, he was selected to the National League All-Star team and won the N.L. batting title that same season hitting .353. Affectionately known as the “Road-Runner,” due to his speed, Garr swiped 137 bases and is eighth on the all-time Atlanta stolen base list.

An autograph session will take place from 6 until 6:30 on the front concourse.

The Rome Braves continue their homestand tonight with the Asheville Tourists at 7 p.m. Along with Retro Night on Friday, fans can enjoy fireworks following the game on Saturday. For ticket information call the Rome Braves ticket office at 706-378-5144 or purchase tickets online at wwww.romebraves.com.