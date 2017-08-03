Aragon Residents Arrested in Rome for Setting up Drug Deal

Two Aragon residents, Calveigh Taiquin Ashworth, 19, and Kira Lynn Elliott, 20, were arrested at a location on Cave Spring Road after being accused of setting up a drug deal with an undercover police officer.

Reports said that the suspects were found with a quantity of suspected Tramadol pills, in which they conspired to tell them to the undercover officer at the location of the arrest.

Both are charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, and the sale of a controlled substance.

Elliott is additionally charged with use of the use of a communication device in commission of a felony involving substances.