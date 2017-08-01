Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office Investigation Leads to 30 Arrests

Throughout the weekend of Friday, July 28, 2017, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office along with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Toccoa Police Department executed 10 search warrants and 30 arrest warrants for members, suppliers and customers of Donna Beard and Amber Null’s drug trafficking organization.

The search warrants resulted in the seizure of one pound of methamphetamine, numerous firearms and $38,600 in U.S. currency. The search warrants and arrests were preceded by a traffic stop of Brandon Davidson and Jody Higgins, prior to them delivering methamphetamine to Beard and Null. During the eight month investigation, this drug trafficking organization has distributed multiple kilograms of methamphetamine in North Georgia.

Search warrants were served at the following premises:

Brandon Davidson, 1155 Creasy Patch Road, Cornelia, GA

Jody Higgins, 193 South Pine Street, Toccoa, GA

Amber Null, 319 Bobby Street, Toccoa, GA

Donna Beard, 212 Pinetree Road, Toccoa, GA

Timmy Thompson, 3268 Ridgeland Road, Toccoa, GA

Health Garland, 458 Brookdale Road, Toccoa, GA

Juan Tellez, 2131 Mize Road, Toccoa, GA

Tammy William, 272 Letorneau Drive, Toccoa, GA

Cindy Mooney, 1626 Falls Road, Toccoa, GA

Brandy Holland, 55 Circle view, Toccoa, GA

Arrest Warrants were issued for the following:

Luke Norton, 28 of Alto, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Brandon Davidson, 33 of Cornelia, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Jody Higgins, 27 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Amber Null, 26 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Thomas Devin Wade Jarrell, 27 – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Donna Beard, 44 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Tammy Williams, 51 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Cindy Mooney, 42 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Lisa “Buttefly” Smith, 35 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Colby Null, 49 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Health Garland, 41 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Timmy Thompson, 58 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Seth Scroggs, 27 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Marvin Hayes, 39 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Bo Gunn, 24 of Demorest, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Doug Dodd, 52 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Juan Tellez, 24 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Amanda Mae Collins, 36 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

James Wooten, 33 of Clarkesville, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Jennifer Chambers, 44 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Kimberly Smith, 43 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Brandy Holland, 38 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Thomas Clifford Burnette, 53 of Toccoa, GA- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics

Robert Nathan, 39 of Toccoa, GA – Distribution of methamphetamine

Mason Durham, 28 of Toccoa, GA – Possession of methamphetamine

Melissa Ivester Burnette, 48 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Raymond Mooney, 45 of Toccoa, GA-Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Tony Mooney, 20 of Toccoa, GA- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects

Steven Walker, 26 of Toccoa, GA- Obstruction of law enforcement

Kim York, 51 of Toccoa, GA- Possession of drug related objects

Arrestees were transported to the Stephens County Detention Center, except Lisa Smith and Luke Norton. Smith and Norton have not been located. Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to call the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Cleveland at 706-348-7410.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Habersham County, Stephens County, and Rabun County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.