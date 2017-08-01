Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office Investigation Leads to 30 Arrests

Throughout the weekend of Friday, July 28, 2017, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office along with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Toccoa Police Department executed 10 search warrants and 30 arrest warrants for members, suppliers and customers of Donna Beard and Amber Null’s drug trafficking organization.
The search warrants resulted in the seizure of one pound of methamphetamine, numerous firearms and $38,600 in U.S. currency. The search warrants and arrests were preceded by a traffic stop of Brandon Davidson and Jody Higgins, prior to them delivering methamphetamine to Beard and Null. During the eight month investigation, this drug trafficking organization has distributed multiple kilograms of methamphetamine in North Georgia.
Search warrants were served at the following premises:
Brandon Davidson, 1155 Creasy Patch Road, Cornelia, GA
Jody Higgins, 193 South Pine Street, Toccoa, GA
Amber Null, 319 Bobby Street, Toccoa, GA
Donna Beard, 212 Pinetree Road, Toccoa, GA
Timmy Thompson, 3268 Ridgeland Road, Toccoa, GA
Health Garland, 458 Brookdale Road, Toccoa, GA
Juan Tellez, 2131 Mize Road, Toccoa, GA
Tammy William, 272 Letorneau Drive, Toccoa, GA
Cindy Mooney, 1626 Falls Road, Toccoa, GA
Brandy Holland, 55 Circle view, Toccoa, GA
Arrest Warrants were issued for the following:
Luke Norton, 28 of Alto, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Brandon Davidson, 33 of Cornelia, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Jody Higgins, 27 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Amber Null, 26 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Thomas Devin Wade Jarrell, 27 – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Donna Beard, 44 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Tammy Williams, 51 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Cindy Mooney, 42 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Lisa “Buttefly” Smith, 35 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Colby Null, 49 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Health Garland, 41 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Timmy Thompson, 58 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Seth Scroggs, 27 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Marvin Hayes, 39 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Bo Gunn, 24 of Demorest, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Doug Dodd, 52 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Juan Tellez, 24 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Amanda Mae Collins, 36 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
James Wooten, 33 of Clarkesville, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Jennifer Chambers, 44 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Kimberly Smith, 43 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Brandy Holland, 38 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Thomas Clifford Burnette, 53 of Toccoa, GA- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communication device to distribute illegal narcotics
Robert Nathan, 39 of Toccoa, GA – Distribution of methamphetamine
Mason Durham, 28 of Toccoa, GA – Possession of methamphetamine
Melissa Ivester Burnette, 48 of Toccoa, GA – Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Raymond Mooney, 45 of Toccoa, GA-Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Tony Mooney, 20 of Toccoa, GA- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects
Steven Walker, 26 of Toccoa, GA- Obstruction of law enforcement
Kim York, 51 of Toccoa, GA- Possession of drug related objects
Arrestees were transported to the Stephens County Detention Center, except Lisa Smith and Luke Norton. Smith and Norton have not been located. Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to call the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Cleveland at 706-348-7410.
The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Habersham County, Stephens County, and Rabun County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.