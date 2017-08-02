A Season to Remember- The 1954 Model High School State Championship Football Team

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, the Watters Historical Preservation Society and Model High School will present “A Season to Remember” in the Model High School auditorium beginning at 6:30 PM. The project highlights the 1954 Blue Devil football team and their run through the regular season to the state championship game versus Claxton. The program includes interviews by Randy Davis, owner of WLAQ Radio, and Hunter Hays, 2017 Model High School graduate and football player, of players and cheerleaders from the 1954 championship team. The interviews provide interesting stories leading to a viewing of the actual championship game versus Claxton as narrated by Randy Davis and Jerome Webb, an all-state end on the 1954 Model team.

The collaborative project was the brainchild of Jack Dickey, President of the Watters Historical Preservation Society, who approached Model High School principal, Scott Savage about the idea. Mr. Savage shared the idea with Model High Business Department Chair, Bill Hosmer, who served as project manager and involved his communications class students in the project. Hosmer says he is pleased to be part of the project for two reasons: 1) “It is an honor to play a small part in preserving a proud moment in Model Blue Devil heritage”, and 2) “The project presents an abundance of student learning opportunities within a relative context.”

Students acquired audio and video assets using Canon cameras and ZOOM recording equipment, then edited these assets using Adobe Creative Cloud 2017 software, particularly Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Audition. The result is a video series including: The Cheerleaders, The Pre-Season, The Season, The Game, and The Coaches, which will premiere on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6:30 PM in the Model High School auditorium. The public is cordially invited to attend. Admission is free.

(Story and photo contributed by Bill Hosmer.)

