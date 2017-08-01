38 men complete 2-year Faith & Character Based program

On July 28, 38 offenders completed the two-year Faith & Character Based (F&CB) program at Walker State Prison. The goal of the program is to provide a pro-social, programmatic environment for change, and allow participants to explore and choose alternatives to criminal thinking and behavior through emphasis on spiritual, moral and character development.

“The Faith & Character Based program at Walker prepares offenders for reentry by encouraging a positive mindset,” said Commissioner Dozier. “We are proud of the 38 men who completed this rigorous 2-year program, and encourage them to continue on their path towards spiritual, moral and character growth.”

Offenders must complete four, six-month phases and eight core classes to graduate from the program. Phase one: Foundation (Faith Enrichment and Cultural Diversity), Phase Two: Discovery (Anger Management and Choose to Do Right), Phase Three: Transformation (Effective Communication and Reentry), and Phase Four: Transition (Introduction to Computers and Family Relationships). Offenders must also take at least one elective per quarter, complete 150 hours of community service, and journal for an average of four days per week. Upon completion, offenders can become mentors to future participants.

Though other facilities offer the F&CB program through specialized dorms, Walker State Prison became the first and only F&CB prison in the state of Georgia in 2011. Since its inception, there have been 410 graduates.

For more on the F&CB program: http://bit.ly/2kAxSF5.

The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.