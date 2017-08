Deputies in Chattooga County were called out to a burglary in Haywood Valley earlier this week.

Bradley Nolting told the officers that someone had stolen close to $2000 worth of various pieces of lawn equipment from his parent’s home.

According to reports, thhome has been vacant since early May.

No suspects have been named but Nolting claims that his niece hired a lawn care company and the equipment was not missing before the company arrived.

The incident is now under investigation.