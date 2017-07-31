Volleyball earns AVCA Academic Team Honors for 2016-17

Six track & field student athletes from Shorter earned US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2017 season the association announced over the weekend.

Included on the list, that saw nearly 775 students recognized, were Anelise Aldana , Jasmine Crump and Remel Williams for the Lady Hawks. While, Lane Fletcher , Wake Roberds and Jonathan Willman received the recognition for the Hawks.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, the student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor season.

Aldana and Roberds were also honored in the group of 34 students – 22 woman and 12 men – to post a GPA of 4.0 or better for the year.