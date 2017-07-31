Volleyball earns AVCA Academic Team Honors for 2016-17

Six track & field student athletes from Shorter earned US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2017 season the association announced over the weekend.
Included on the list, that saw nearly 775 students recognized, were Anelise Aldana, Jasmine Crump and Remel Williams for the Lady Hawks. While, Lane Fletcher, Wake Roberds and Jonathan Willman received the recognition for the Hawks.
To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, the student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor season.
Aldana and Roberds were also honored in the group of 34 students – 22 woman and 12 men – to post a GPA of 4.0 or better for the year.