Scotty Matthew Caldwell, 37 of Summerville, was arrested Wednesday on numerous child sex crimes after his wife discovered text messages between him and the victim.

Reports stated that a relationship with the minor had been ongoing since the last week of June until this past Tuesday.

Police said that Caldwell and the minor, which was under the age of 16, engaged in both oral and intercourse.

Caldwell is charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and sodomy.