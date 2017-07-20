Shaved Ice in Centre Robbed at Gunpoint

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship Mars Shaved Ice in Centre was robbed at gunpoint around 9:15 Wednesday night as the business was closing.

The operator was confronted outside the store by two men wearing masks – at least one of which was armed with a revolver. The employee was struck with the gun and the two made off with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim described the assailants as two black males, both “tall and skinny”. An eyewitness who lives nearby told police that he saw a blue Jeep Liberty apparently used by the robbers, parked at the intersection of King Street and Cherokee Avenue behind the old Snead Tractor location. From there it appears the pair made the short walk to Mars Shaved Ice at 110 West Main; afterwards, the two returned to the Jeep and fled in the direction of the bypass.

The Mars Shaved Ice location on Albert Rains Boulevard in Gadsden was recently robbed as well.

We’ll have additional information on this story as it develops.

Anyone with information regarding this incident OR anyone who may have seen a blue Jeep Liberty in the area between 9:15 and 9:30pm Wednesday should contact Centre Police at (256) 927-3661.

