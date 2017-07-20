Rome Women Charged with Cashing Fake Checks

Two Rome women, Brionca Shaune Monford, 26, and Tya Shakira Moore, 19, were arrested on Wednesday after being accused of cashing fake checks at the EZ Stop on Rockmart Highway near Silver Creek.

Reports said that Monford went to the store on May 24, 2017 and cashed a fake check for $336.16. She then returned on May 30th and cashed another one for $362.11.

Moore is then accused of going into the store on May 31st and cashing a fake check for $469.32.

Monford is charged with two counts of 4th degree forgery and probation violation.

Moore is charged with fourth degree forgery.