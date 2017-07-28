Rome Women Arrested on Drug and Battery Charges

Two Rome women, April Nichole McGinnis, 28, and Charlene Melvinette Crocker, 55, were arrested on drug and battery charges after an altercation on Woods Road Thursday.

Reports said that McGinnis was found to be in possession of methamphetamine that was “more than for personal use”. They added that she was also found with grinders, an electronic scale and marijuana.

Police said that Crocker resisted officers’s commands while at the home. They added that she hit an officer in the leg during the process.

McGinnis is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.

Crocker is charged with battery and obstruction of a police officer.