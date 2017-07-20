Rome Residents Found with Gun and Drugs Packaged for Resale at Housing Authority

Three Romans, Davonte Rashun Mostiller, 23, Sertoria Tiease Mostiller, 23, and Rodney Watters, 20, were arrested o nnumerous drug and gun charges following the execution of a search warrant at Mostiller’s hoe on Hull Avenue.

Reports stated that officers located a quantity of cocaine and synthetic marijuana that was packed for resale, along with a .22 caliber handgun.

The incident occurred in Mostiller’s home, which was located in public housing.

Davonte Mostiller is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing a controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a counterfeit substance near public housing, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Sertoria Mostiller is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of counterfeit substance near public housing.

Watters is charged with possession of a counterfeit substance near public housing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of synthetic marijuana.