Rome Pulled over Riding a Bicycle, Found with Cocaine

Adrian Marquis Wyatt, 40 of Rome, was allegedly found with cocaine after he was stopped while riding a bicycle at night without a light.

Reports said that Wyatt was pulled over on his bicycle on Cherokee and Glover Street after police saw him riding his bike on the roadway without any lights.

During questioning officers stated that they found a glass pipe containing suspected cocaine.

Wyatt is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, equipment regulations regarding bicycles and probation violation.