Rome Man Jailed on Nearly Two Dozen Drug Charges, Including Dealing in Front of Child

Tony Earl Wilson Jr, 29 of Rome, was arrested on Wednesday on nearly two dozen drug charges after he sold numerous drugs to cooperating witnesses at an apartment on Dodd Blvd over the span of less than two months.

Reports said that the transactions occurred in front of Wilson’s juvenile child.

Authorities stated that on May 26, 2017 Wilson sold methamphetamine and oxycodone to a witness.

They added that on June 2nd Wilson sold the same drugs to another cooperating witness.

Then again on June 8th and 15th he again allegedly sold the drugs to a cooperating witness.

Wilson Jr is charged with three counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of a possession of a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of the sale of a schedule II controlled substance, three counts selling meth, three counts possession of meth, selling cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and third degree cruelty to children.