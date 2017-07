Justin Blake Pearson, 22 of Rome, was jailed on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a 32 year-old woman at his home on Woods Road.

Reports stated that Pearson grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her against a trailer. He then allegedly broke three windows to their home.

The attack occurred back on July 22nd.

Pearson is charged with simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.