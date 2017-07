Ronald Jeffrey Kennedy, 53 of Rome, was arrested Thursday at Kroger’s in Rome after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a BB gun.

Reports stated that a search of Kennedy uncovered two packages of suspected meth, a digital scale, multiple plastic baggies and the gun.

Kennedy is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.